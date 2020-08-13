Former UK National Security Adviser Sir Mark Lyall Grant joins L3COS as demand for blockchain solutions grow

Former senior British diplomat joins in advisory role as company starts to engage with central banks

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, the world's first quantum-safe blockchain-based operating system that enables full governmental and regulatory oversight, has today announced the appointment of Sir Mark Lyall Grant as a member of its advisory board. The move came as the company started engaging in early discussions with central banks on the ways in which the L3COS operating system can provide central banks in the G20 and beyond with a functioning, but fully secure Central Bank Digital Currency ("CBDC").

Sir Mark will provide strategic advisory services and counsel to the L3COS board and senior management as it engages with sovereign institutions and regulatory authorities around the world.

Sir Mark, currently a visiting professor at King's College London, is a highly regarded former civil servant and diplomat having held the senior position of the United Kingdom's National Security Adviser (2015 - 2017); prior to that he was the British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2009 - 2015).

Speaking on the appointment of Sir Mark, Zurab Ashvil, the CEO and founder of L3COS, said:

"Sir Mark's addition to the team comes at the right time as central banks fully explore how they might integrate blockchain technology into the fabric of the global financial system.

"His undeniable insight gained from his many senior roles within Government will afford L3COS the insight and knowledge we need to tailor the L3COS solution to the needs of central banks and other leading global financial institutions. We are thrilled by his decision to support us at this pivotal moment in the development of L3COS.

"Nowhere is that insight better exemplified than by our recent discussions with central banks about how they can set up a CBDC and best utilise L3COS's blockchain technology that enables full governmental and regulatory oversight. It would be inappropriate to comment on the content of those discussions as they remain at an early stage; however, we are confident that the L3COS solution can help to provide a fully reliable, secure, durable, valuable and portable CBDC."

Sir Mark added:

"I am delighted today to be joining the L3COS Advisory Board. L3COS is a dynamic, future-oriented company.

"It is clear that one of the key drivers of future economic growth will be the secure digitisation of large parts of major economies, creating greater efficiency and productivity.

"The COVID-19 crisis is already further accelerating this trend. L3COS has spent six years building a unique quantum-safe technology with rich functionality, which can play a central role in supporting digitisation for governments, businesses and individual citizens. I look forward to helping L3COS to take forward this exciting project."

L3COS

L3COS, (pronounced "Leckoss") brings the benefits of blockchain to the wider economy. It enables full governmental and regulatory oversight, but is applicable for businesses large and small as well as for individuals. It is the first and inevitable, but essential, step in making the world fully digitalised.

L3COS has developed the first quantum-safe blockchain operating system with sufficient scale and speed to meet the growing needs of central banks around the world. Its blockchain technology is immutable, fully auditable, traceable and transparent, all of which makes fraud, money laundering or other black-market financing impossible. Blockchain is now a tried and tested technology with up to half of the leading companies in the US, and many others around the globe already deploying it in their systems and process management.

L3COS (Level 3 Consensus Operating System) is the next generation blockchain. It operates on three levels of consensus, one for each of government, business and society. The operating system facilitates secure, regulated and digitalised activity for countries, and their sovereign institutions such as central banks, for corporates and for individuals. This triple layer consensus system is quantum-safe, cost effective and can digitalise transactions faster and with greater transparency.

Sir Mark Lyall Grant, GCMG

Sir Mark, currently a visiting professor at King's College London, is a highly regarded former civil servant and diplomat having held the senior position of the United Kingdom's National Security Advisor (2015 - 2017).

Prior to that he was the British Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2009 - 2015) and was also the Director General Political at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office where he was the Principal Adviser to the Foreign Secretary on strategic foreign policy issues (2007 - 2009) and the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan (2003 - 2006).

In his earlier postings he served in Paris and Pretoria; as Private Secretary to the Minister for Europe in the FCO; and worked on EU and Africa policy.

Knighted in 2006, Sir Mark was educated at Cambridge and a qualified barrister. He was appointed to the Bench of Middle Temple in 2011.