

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit widened in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The current account deficit increased to EUR 0.417 billion in June from EUR 0.413 billion in May



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 304 million versus EUR 191 million in May.



The services trade deficit narrowed to to EUR 272 million in June from EUR 278 million in the previous month.



The primary income account was in a EUR 280 million deficit and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 170 million.



On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account was in balance.



