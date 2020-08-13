

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airtel Africa, a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, said that it has partnered with Standard Chartered Bank to co-create new products aimed at enhancing the accessibility of financial services and, ultimately, better serve people across Africa.



Airtel Money's customers will be able to make real-time online deposits and withdrawals from Standard Chartered bank accounts, receive international money transfers directly to their wallets, and access savings products amongst other services.



Airtel Africa noted that the partnership supports its efforts to expand the range and depth of its Airtel Money offerings across its 19 million customer base.



