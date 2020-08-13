Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size Worth $4.98 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic aperture radar market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) uses a remote sensing technique that generates high-resolution images and can be used for earth observation and surveillance operations. The synthetic aperture of SAR operates at various frequencies and modes, which enable it to take pictures through cloud covers, inclement weathers, and during the day and night. Synthetic aperture radar is compact and light in weight compared to the conventional radars, which is expected to increase the adoption of these devices for space satellite missions and thereby drive the market.

The growing need for public safety, natural resource exploration, and environmental monitoring has propelled investment from government and independent organizations in the synthetic aperture radar systems industry, thus driving the commercial application segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period owing to an increase in spending on military missions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to launch satellites in the future, thereby resulting in market growth. For example, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have projected the launch of a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar NISAR in 2022

Key market players operating in the market are focused on forming partnerships with government and other organizations to accommodate important projects and gain competitive advantage. For instance, in June 2019 , ICEYE and Asia Pacific Satellite, Inc. entered a strategic alliance to extend ICEYE's SAR data purchase in South Korea .

Over the years, SAR has been widely used for military operations, whereas it has also gained prominence in the commercial sector recently. The advanced synthetic aperture technology makes it possible to detect and capture natural disasters, infrastructure damages, archeological artifacts, snow mapping, biomass and vegetation, and oil spillages in oceans, among others. The growing need for tracking and detecting movement, mapping troops, and gathering intelligence data is expected to increase the adoption of these systems in the military operations. Furthermore, synthetic aperture radars can be integrated with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV's) and rising usage of UAV for tactical and surveillance purposes is expected to bolster the demand for SAR systems in the market.

The data retrieved from synthetic aperture radar involves using several pre-processing steps and requires a separate software from the service provider to process the data. It may include steps like de-bursting, radiometric calibration, terrain correction, applying the orbit file, and speckle filtering depending on the type of analysis. This tedious process to work with the SAR data is expected to limit market growth. However, the processed images and retrieved data provide a detailed and clear picture of the mapped objects, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global synthetic aperture radar market based on frequency, platform, mode, application, and region:

Synthetic Aperture Radar Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Single



X





L





C





Others



Multi

Synthetic Aperture Radar Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ground



Airborne



Spacecraft





Aircraft





UAV

Synthetic Aperture Radar Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Single



ScanSAR





Stripmap





Spotlight



Multi

Synthetic Aperture Radar Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial



Defense

Synthetic Aperture Radar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)



Northrop Grumman Corporation



Airbus S.A.S



Raytheon Technologies Corporation



Leonardo S.p.A



MDA Corporation



Capella Space

