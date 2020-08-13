AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 12/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1699171 CODE: PR1J ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 81650 EQS News ID: 1117089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

