The new module series is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by Talesun of 570-590 W and reported efficiencies of 20.3-21.0%.Chinese PV manufactuer Talesun has launched this week its new Bistra Pro solar modules series at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. The module, which measures 2,472 x 1,135 x 35mm, weighs 31.5kg and features 182mm x 182mm 156 monocrystalline cells, is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by Talesun of 570-590 W and reported efficiencies of 20.3-21.0%. Maximum power voltage varies from 44 V, for the 570 W panel, to 44.8 V for the 590 W ...

