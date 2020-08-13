Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020
13.08.2020 | 10:34
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

13thAugust 2020

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 2.22p net per ordinary share has been proposed, payable on 23 September 2020 to shareholders on the register on 21 August 2020. The ex-dividend date is 20 August 2020.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 22 September 2020.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0131 466 6666 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

© 2020 PR Newswire
