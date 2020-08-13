Southern Waters is considering buying electricity from generation facilities on its sites in southern England. After launching a request for information process last year, it is now seeking bids from independent power producers.British water company Southern Water launched the second phase of its plan to install solar arrays at its sites, including floating PV projects. After kicking-off in December 2019 with a request for information (RFI) process, the utility is now launching the procurement exercise to seek offers from solar power providers. "Energy costs are one of SWS largest Opex costs, ...

