VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 13
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|12-08-2020
|57.667
|3,190,000
|183,957,730
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|12-08-2020
|81.1046
|311,000
|25,223,531
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|12-08-2020
|57.9247
|248,000
|14,365,326
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|12-08-2020
|60.9365
|393,000
|23,948,045
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|12-08-2020
|63.2392
|230,000
|14,545,016
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|12-08-2020
|41.8665
|5,691,190
|238,270,206
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|12-08-2020
|32.8981
|2,735,404
|89,989,594
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|12-08-2020
|18.6785
|5,333,390
|99,619,725
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|12-08-2020
|14.6044
|3,371,537
|49,239,275
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|12-08-2020
|21.2795
|9,886,000
|210,369,137
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|12-08-2020
|86.7676
|1,145,000
|99,348,902
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|12-08-2020
|52.8907
|730,000
|38,610,211
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|12-08-2020
|34.9604
|275,255
|9,623,025
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|12-08-2020
|23.8753
|1,300,000
|31,037,890
|EUR
|total
|1,128,147,612
