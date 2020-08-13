Anzeige
13.08.2020 | 10:46
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 13

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274912-08-202057.6673,190,000183,957,730EUR
NL000927275612-08-202081.1046311,00025,223,531EUR
NL000927276412-08-202057.9247248,00014,365,326EUR
NL000927277212-08-202060.9365393,00023,948,045EUR
NL000927278012-08-202063.2392230,00014,545,016EUR
NL000969022112-08-202041.86655,691,190238,270,206EUR
NL000969023912-08-202032.89812,735,40489,989,594EUR
NL000969024712-08-202018.67855,333,39099,619,725EUR
NL000969025412-08-202014.60443,371,53749,239,275EUR
NL001027380112-08-202021.27959,886,000210,369,137EUR
NL001040870412-08-202086.76761,145,00099,348,902EUR
NL001073181612-08-202052.8907730,00038,610,211EUR
NL001137607412-08-202034.9604275,2559,623,025EUR
NL001168359412-08-202023.87531,300,00031,037,890EUR
total1,128,147,612
