

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 77.3 percent to 36.66 billion yen from last year's 161.24 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 24.74 yen, down from 101.69 yen last year.



Profit before tax declined 74.9 percent from last year to 55.98 billion yen.



Revenues were 2.67 trillion yen, down 32.3 percent from 3.94 trillion yen a year ago.



For the year ending March 2021, the company now projects attributable profit of 200 billion yen or 135.47 yen per share, lower than last year's profit of 535.35 billion yen or 348.50 yen per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de