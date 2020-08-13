

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB4.65 billion, or RMB34.58 per share. This compares with RMB3.40 billion, or RMB25.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.23 billion or RMB39.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to RMB18.18 billion from RMB14.45 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB5.23 Bln. vs. RMB3.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB39.82 vs. RMB30.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB18.18 Bln vs. RMB14.45 Bln last year.



