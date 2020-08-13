YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Partners with Comic Convention Group to Create an International Esports Cup in 17 Countries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Comic Convention Latin-America, to create an international esports cup to take place in 17 countries as part of the 2021 event calendar of the World Tour.

The Comic Convention Latin-America group started with events in South America and in 2020 a coalition of experienced event planning companies joined the group to support the international growth and the event will expand, with 17 countries confirmed for 2021: Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Colombia, USA, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Italia, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico - in order of event date.

YDX Innovation will work with the ComCon Group to create an esports cup that will feature tournaments with 5 different game titles in each country. The tournaments will be open to any citizen of that country with the goal to find the best national teams in each game. The group is in discussion with several countries interested in hosting a global grand finale, in November 2021, that would see all 17 countries compete together.

YDX will be responsible for the full production of the esports tournament series. This will include all aspects of tournament organization, curating and creating web and social media content, engaging new brand sponsors and producing a world-class live broadcast. The Company will be working with a global team of esports executives, influencers, streamers and pro-players.

"This initiative represents why we invested in esports and how we can bring our 17 years of experience and over 2,000 projects delivered to create a world-class esports tournament brand. The International Esports Cup will not only position YDX as a global esports leader, but will seek to democratize competitive gaming in many countries that haven't yet had that opportunity. Together with Comic Convention Latin-America group, we will be able to leverage a brand that has a passionate and energetic fan base that actively plays video games and competes" - Stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

Online tournaments start in February and the first Comic Convention is scheduled for April 2021 in Costa Rica.

About Comic Convention Latin-America

Comic Convention Latin-America (https://comicconventionlatam.com/) is the owner of the largest network of Comic Conventions in the world with 17 confirmed venues for 2021, making it the global leader in this type of events. Its success story began with the organization of the Lima Comic Con in 2018 and 2019, with more than 100,000 attendees. Now, Comic Convention Latin-America expands its experience around the world to reach more followers and expand its offer exponentially.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immservive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl - is an industry leading esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which has reached over 40 million viewers globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

