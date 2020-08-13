Pip Hare soliciting ideas and inspiration from fans, athletes and more, as she competes in the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that British sailor Pip Hare is using its crowdsourcing platform Medallia Crowdicity to crowdsource ideas and advice from the sailing community and engage with fans as she attempts to become the fastest woman to sail solo around the world. Pip is using the Medallia platform to solicit inspirational ideas on how to stay mentally and physically fit as well as how to maximise performance as she competes in the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe.

The 24,000-mile Vendée Globe is the ultimate test of endurance. Pip will be on her own from when the race starts in early November 2020, until its expected finish in February 2021. One of Pip's first challenges will be asking fellow sailors, fans, experts for advice on how to tackle more than 90 days on her own. During the run up to the race, she will issue further crowdsourcing 'challenges' to her new digital community and will share video feedback updates to illustrate their impact on her performance.

"The Vendée is the biggest challenge I've ever faced, not just because of the dangers and athletic demands of sailing single-handedly around the world, but because of the sheer amount of time I'll be on my own," said Pip Hare. "But isolation is something many people have learnt to cope with, be them fellow sailors, other athletes and even people shielding during lockdown, so I can't wait to hear their inspiring ideas and insights."

Hare continued, "The Medallia platform will also be a brilliant way for fans to see what I'm up to; both during preparations and during the race itself. Furthermore, I know it will be highly motivating for me to read all their suggestions and messages of support."

Pip's Crowdicity community launches ahead of the Royal Western Yacht Club's (RWYC) 'Lonely Rock Race' 2020 starting on August 16, 2020, where she will compete in her newly renamed 60ft IMOCA class boat, 'Medallia.'

To join Pip's crowdsourcing community, leave an idea or comment on other people's suggestions, please visit: https://crowdicity.com/.

In September, Pip will also start to use Medallia LivingLens,which allows her to upload video and audio footage for automatic analysis. LivingLens uses a machine learning algorithm to scrutinise numerous parameters including facial expressions, tone of voice and keywords used. These videos will be available for all fans to view, while the analysis along with data about Pip's biometrics, the weather and the boat's performance will also be available during the Vendée Globe via a single dashboard.

Fans will also have the opportunity to record and upload their own videos with suggestions or motivational messages for Pip. More details will be provided on the Medallia x Pip Hare website in the coming months.

"Pip will be physically on her own when she competes in the gruelling Vendée Globe, but that doesn't mean she can't be a part of a vibrant online fan community in the run up to the race," said Leslie Stretch, CEO, Medallia. "By tapping into the insights and knowledge of enthusiasts and experts all across the world, Pip can feel connected to her many fans, drawing on their support as she chases her dream. Our platform will also give Pip's supporters an idea of what it's like to take on such an incredible endeavour with video; and in round-the-world sailing, that's something they wouldn't usually get to see."

