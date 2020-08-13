WhiteBIT Exchange & Bayesian Markets collaborate to enhance Bitcoin SV liquidity

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayesian Group and WhiteBIT are proud to announce the partnership between Bayesian Markets, a leading global liquidity and trading provider for the digital asset industry, and WhiteBIT, one of the few European centralized exchanges that meets all AML and KYC requirements, to improve BSV liquidity on the WhiteBIT exchange. BSV has been listed for trading on WhiteBIT since April 2020 and is growing in popularity with traders. This partnership enables WhiteBIT to take a step forward in providing its customers with continuous trading opportunities and steady liquidity for the BitcoinSV digital asset.

"We are excited to partner with WhiteBIT to support their customers' needs around BSV liquidity. WhiteBIT is a growing exchange and we look forward to using our technology and liquidity to support their growth," said Steven Walt, the General Manager of Bayesian Markets.

"WhiteBIT is happy to welcome Bayesian Markets as part of our ecosystem. We strongly believe that it is in cooperation with such professionals that we can maintain a healthy trading environment on our platform, as well as further increase the liquidity. We are looking forward to a fruitful cooperation," said Artem Gordadze, CSO of WhiteBIT Exchange.

About The Bayesian Group

The Bayesian Group is a collective of companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Bayesian Labs creates software, market research and trading algorithms. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Bayesian Markets. The Bayesian Fund (a segregated portfolio) is an alpha-generating AI-powered hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms to provide outsized returns to its institutional investors. The Bayesian Group is dedicated to showing the world the power of Digital Assets within a regulated, private, secure global economy.

About WhiteBIT

Founded in 2018, WhiteBIT is a licensed crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange platform, focusing on security, liquidity and execution speed.

WhiteBIT's vision is to become a reliable platform for newbies and professionals alike.