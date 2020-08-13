Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 277.9237 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2712585 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 81662 EQS News ID: 1117203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)