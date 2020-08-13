Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 200.2259 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13136919 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 81665 EQS News ID: 1117209 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 13, 2020 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)