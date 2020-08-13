Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.8026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2167001 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 81726 EQS News ID: 1117331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)