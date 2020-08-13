Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 94.4693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37862 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 81762 EQS News ID: 1117403 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)