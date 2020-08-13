Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.7634 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4194857 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 81767 EQS News ID: 1117413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)