Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 228.3597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 127288 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 81792 EQS News ID: 1117467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)