Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8052 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3016065 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745

August 13, 2020 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)