Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.4784 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2204247 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 81800 EQS News ID: 1117483 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)