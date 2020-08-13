Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.3679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4396582 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 81825 EQS News ID: 1117533 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)