Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 826618 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 81833

August 13, 2020 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)