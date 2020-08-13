Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 515000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 81841 EQS News ID: 1117565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 13, 2020 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)