Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 96.2603 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304

August 13, 2020 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)