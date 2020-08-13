BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 12
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 12 August 2020 were:
460.21p Capital only (undiluted)
460.21p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
464.67p Including current year income (undiluted)
464.67p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December
2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).