80% of executives say cybersecurity and cloud computing have been key in helping their businesses survive COVID-19, according to latest research from GlobalData

- GlobalData's 2020 Emerging Technology Trends survey of more than 1,700 senior executives reveals the technologies that are helping companies survive COVID-19

- Eight technologies have played a major role in keeping businesses afloat during the pandemic including 5G, artificial intelligence and augmented reality

- No single technology stood out, but more than 80% of respondents said cybersecurity and cloud computing have played a key role in their businesses' survival

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has been essential to the survival of businesses during the COVID-19 crisis with over 80% of executives saying cybersecurity and cloud computing have been key to helping their businesses through the pandemic, according to the latest research from leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

Eight different technologies have played a critical role in keeping operations running during a period of unprecedented disruption, according to GlobalData's latest survey of more than 1,700 senior executives.

Cybersecurity emerged as the most important technology, with more than half of all respondents saying it had played a significant role in tackling issues related to the pandemic. Many companies have been forced to send employees home to contain the spread of the virus, and cybersecurity tools and services have been instrumental in protecting businesses from hackers targeting remote workers.

Cloud computing has also played a role in helping 83% of respondents' companies to survive. Cloud-based collaboration software such as Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet has become ubiquitous during the pandemic enabling billions of remote meeting minutes to take place daily.

Automation technologies, from factory robots to robotic process automation (RPA) software, has played either a significant or a minor role in the survival of more than three-quarters of companies, according to the survey, by helping them to cope with labour shortages. COVID-19 has become a key factor fuelling the automation of the supply chain across different industries.

Other key technologies revealed in survey responses were the Internet of Things, 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain.

Cyrus Mewawalla, Head of Thematic Research at GlobalData, commented: "COVID-19 is one of the key themes that keeps chief executives awake at night. The results of GlobalData's 2020 Emerging Technology Trends Survey highlight the vital role of technology in keeping businesses running.

"With a second wave of COVID-19 a possibility and an army of employees still reluctant to return to offices and factories, technologies such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, 5G, AI and the Internet of Things will continue to play a critical role until the threat of COVID-19 is removed, or measures are put in place to make employees feel more confident about returning to work."

GlobalData's annual Emerging Technology Trends survey received 1,776 responses from top level executives in organizations across 24 countries.

