NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 12 August 2020 were:

166.46p Capital only

168.30p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 7th August 2020,

the Company has 80,829,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,532,261

which are held in treasury.