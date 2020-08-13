Anzeige
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
WEKO to offer a new way of applying Polygiene; spraying means saving

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKO is a leading German supplier of industrial application systems for surface finishing. Together with Polygiene it will now offer solutions for applying Polygiene ViralOff as a spray of microdroplets. This saves up to 80% of water, 80% of chemistry and 90% of drying energy.

The machines and application solutions will be sold to existing and new customers which include numerous leading textile treatment and manufacturing mills. This means Polygiene will further reinforce their presence in the whole value chain, from branded consumer and professional products brand labels to their partners on the manufacturing side.

"We see the demand for ViralOff in the market, and we wanted to bring our expertise in applications to make this technology even better. The savings in water, energy and chemical footprint are more than substantial. We also give perfect repeatability of the application, which is important when promising the >99% virus reduction of ViralOff" says Tobias Schurr, sales and marketing director at WEKO."ViralOff is as much a sustainability initiative as it is a part of battling the current and future pandemics," says Mats Georgson, CMO at Polygiene. "With ViralOff you can skip maybe 80% of washes - there is no "just in case" reasons. And that will save so much on the environment. Now with WEKO we can realize dramatic savings in the production side too. And while this application method is not as dry as my puns, it uses only 20% of the water of conventional methods."

For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.com or contact:

Press contact WEKO:

Jessica Deiss
jessica.deiss@weko.net

Polygiene AB:

Ulrika Björk, CEO
ubj@polygiene.com
+46-70-921-12-75

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/weko-to-offer-a-new-way-of-applying-polygiene--spraying-means-saving,c3168089

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13573/3168089/1290681.pdf

WEKO to offer a new way of applying Polygiene; spraying means saving '‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/i/wekoxpolygiene,c2811630

WekoxPolygiene

