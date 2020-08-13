WHEREISTHEBUZZ Founder, Wayne Ayers Talks Building a Media Empire

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Hailing from Bremerton, Washington, Wayne Ayers II overcame immense obstacles to arrive at where he is today. After his parents divorce when he was two years old, he was raised in a single-parent home. "I spent most of my life without a relationship or knowing my father. We struggled a lot growing up. Many nights we didn't know what we were going to eat or where we were staying." Says, Wayne. Life soon went from bad to worse after his mom was diagnosed with sarcoidosis. This illness resulted in her being unable to work to provide for her family.

Ayers moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school and attended East Los Angeles College. At night he would assist his sister, a former Entertainment reporter at red carpet events. "Her videographer had to cancel one night. I helped her out and loved it. From then on every carpet I worked I strived to make new connections in the media industry." Shares, Ayers.

After working many carpets, Wayne began to notice a pattern. "I was working a lot of carpets and saw that the few minority media outlets present at these events were usually placed at the end of the carpet. Most of the time they were not able to get interviews because talent would not walk the whole carpet. If they did, reporters would have to do a quick group interview and fight to ask a question. We needed more representation. That is when I got the idea to start WhereIsTheBuzz." Says, Wayne.

Launched in 2018, WhereIsTheBuzz is an online entertainment media publication that has made great strides in the last two years.





They recently released an Instagram Live series focused on interviewing celebrities, advocates and more about racial injustices in America and within their industry, coping during the pandemic, upcoming projects and advice for those aspiring to enter their industry. The series is becoming wildly popular and provides a space to have real conversations about important issues not often discussed in the entertainment industry.

Some of the people that have been interviewed on their series has includes: Candice Patton, Tamika Mallory, Cynthia Erivo, Meagan Good, Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Madison Bailey, Trevor Jackson, Chelsea Tavares, Keith Powers, Rome Flynn, Lexi Underwood, DaVinchi, Sydney Park, Jonathan Daviss, Shameik Moore, and more.

To find out more about WhereIsTheBuzz you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

WHEREISTHEBUZZ TV

CONTACT:

323-614-3542

info@whereisthebuzz.com

SOURCE: WHEREISTHEBUZZ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601476/WHEREISTHEBUZZ-Founder-Wayne-Ayers-Talks-Building-a-Media-Empire