

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR):



-Earnings: -$293.8 million in Q4 vs. $148.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.06 in Q4 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$70.4 million or -$0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.56 per share -Revenue: $0.71 billion in Q4 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.



