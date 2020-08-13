The new device is available in four different versions with nominal power ranging from 185 to 253 kW. The inverter has a reported efficiency of 99.0% and a European efficiency between 98.5% and 98.7% depending on the size.Chinese inverter maker Sungrow unveiled a new 1,500 V string inverter solution at the recent SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. Called MAX185~253KTL3HV, the new inverter solution is compatible with bifacial and high power modules and its smart functions, such as smart I-V diagnosis, help PV plant owners make O&M easier and reduce costs, the manufacturer claims. The transformer-free ...

