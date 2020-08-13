AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 12/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.6426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9862602 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 81861 EQS News ID: 1117647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)