AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FTSE) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 12/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 573.6057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 81865 EQS News ID: 1117655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 13, 2020 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)