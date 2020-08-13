Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 12-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 269.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 274.07p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 262.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.93p