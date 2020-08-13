Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 12-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 314.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 316.11p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 314.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 316.12p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.