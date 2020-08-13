Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020
Benhcmark Metals: Nach sensationellem Bohrergebnis Wertigkeit vollumfänglich bestätigt!
ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2020 | 14:08
Zhuding International Limited in Talks to Invest in an Interior Design Business

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Zhuding International Limited, Inc., (OTC PINK:ZHUD) is in talks to invest in the Chinese-owned interior design company. These discussions are preliminary and there can be no assurance that a transaction which involves Zhuding International Limited will proceed. We do not intend to provide further updates until there is a definitive outcome to our discussions.

"We're excited about the possibilities ahead as we continue to drive new opportunities and positive outcomes for customers. Investing downstream would be a significant change of direction. If the deal goes through, it would definitely make Zhuding International Limited more competitive in years to come. We will always continue to build innovative ways to serve customers amid changing environments due to COVID-19 pandemic," said Mulin Xiang.

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

For more information, press only:

Han Jin
Email: cream@fjzhuding.com
Tel: +86 0591 86295373

SOURCE: Zhuding International Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601542/Zhuding-International-Limited-in-Talks-to-Invest-in-an-Interior-Design-Business

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
