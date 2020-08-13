Product profitability analytics is not a one-time initiative but an on-going approach that aims to improve product pricing. Product profitability analysis is built on three cornerstones that can enable businesses to make better product pricing decisions by leveraging analytics. It includes price transparency, process efficiency, and price modeling, each of which contributes equally to developing optimal product pricing strategies.

With business challenges and competitive pressures continuing to intensify, there is a growing need to analyze factors that impact profitability and growth. At Quantzig, we believe that this understanding can turn out to be a critical competitive differentiator, regardless of the industry in which you operate. Whether your primary business objective revolves around improving profitability through cost-cutting or growth, product profitability analytics can provide the much-needed insights for driving that agenda forward. Hence, to succeed, businesses will have to differentiate their offerings from that of their peers.

Quantzig's recent study indicates that by 2020 and post that product pricing will turn out to be a key differentiator across industries. As such, pricing strategies will remain a crucial factor in deciding market success. Also, it is expected that pricing analytics will hold a top spot in the business agenda of businesses globally.

Since price fluctuations are beyond the control of humans, whether it's the presence of marketing competition or broader economic trends, and the best you can do is to understand them, says Quantzig.

How Can Product Profitability Analysis Help Your Company?

1: Re-evaluate business models and gain strategic insights for succeeding in an uncertain economic environment

2: Gain greater transparency around the business's cost agenda

3: Fine-tune product offerings by revamping the product pricing strategies based on customer buying patterns

4: Respond with greater agility to environmental and business paradigm shifts

