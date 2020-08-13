Technavio has been monitoring the food service market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 344.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Rise in the demand for convenient food is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendy's Co., and Yum! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- China
- What is a major trend in the market?
- Change in lifestyles and the rise in purchasing power is a major trend driving the market growth.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.29%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendy's Co., and Yum! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation
Food Service Market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Product
- Food Sales
- Beverage Sales
- Type
- Restaurants
- Delivery and Take Away
- Fast Foods
- Café/Bars
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- China
- Rest Of APAC
Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food service market in APAC report covers the following areas:
- Food Service Market in APAC size
- Food Service Market in APAC trends
- Food Service Market in APAC industry analysis
This study identifies changing lifestyles and the rise in purchasing power as one of the prime reasons driving the food service market growth in APAC during the next few years.
Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the food service market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendy's Co., and Yum! Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food service market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food service market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the food service market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food service market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food service market vendors in APAC
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Food sales Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beverage sales Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Restaurants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Delivery and takeaway Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fast foods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cafés/bars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
- Domino's Pizza Inc.
- McDonald's Corp.
- Papa John's International Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Seven i Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Wendy's Co.
- Yum! Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
