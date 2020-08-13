Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has discovered a new zone just west of the LG vein. The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020, with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The property lies within BC's "Golden Triangle" located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC and is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims.

Teuton has informed the Company that they have received a verbal confirmation of permitting from the Ministry of Mines allowing drilling for the property and this will commence once formal notification has been received.

The new zone called Eagles Nest consists of quartz veining with associated brecciation over widths that are up to 6 m. A main quartz vein up to 2 m wide in the middle of the new zone carries minor galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and pyrite with veinlets in the breccia along the walls carrying strong galena and sphalerite. The zone has been traced for a minimum of 400m. It is just to the west of intersections on the LG vein that were as follows:

Drill Holes Width (m)* Gold g/t Silver g/t Gold Equivalent)**

g/t DDH 04-036 8.60 3.02 270.50 6.46 DDH 05-02 15.54 6.47 346.02 10.88

* Drill Indicated width only

** Gold equivalent calculated as follows: Gold-Silver ratio of 78.5 based on today's closing prices of $1,890.5 an ounce for gold and $24.07 an ounce for silver.

There are 3 distinct silver-gold rich veins and breccias in the area presently being explored. These are the Kosciuszko (K-zone), LG and the new Eagles Nest zones. Widths on these veins can be up to 10-12 m. The Company has sampled this new zone and samples are being shipped to the laboratory for analysis.

Two photos of the new zone have been attached to the bottom of this release. Captions in the upper right hand corners discuss the photos.

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the Covid -19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff are presently mobilizing to a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

The Company completed a $1.2 million flow through financing to fund the program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."





Figure 1: Eagle's Nest Sheeted Veins



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Eagle's Nest Quartz Breccia, North Part of the Showing



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_002full.jpg

