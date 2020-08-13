

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's wholesale sales declined at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.



Wholesale sales decreased an unadjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 19.9 percent fall in May. This was the fourth consecutive fall in sales.



The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations since March 27 have had an extensive impact on economic activity, the statistical office said.



On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rose a seasonally adjusted 9.7 percent in June, after a 29.6 percent growth in May.



For the three months ended in June, wholesale sales fell 19.9 percent, following a 17.6 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in June.



