

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 8 and import and export prices for July are due. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1831 against the euro, 106.96 against the yen, 0.9114 against the franc and 1.3093 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de