

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in nearly three years in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 1.8 percent increase in June. This was in line with economists' expectation. Inflation eased for the fifth consecutive month.



The latest inflation was the lowest since October 2017.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.7 percent yearly in July and education gained 4.5 percent. Prices for health, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.6 percent and 2.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 3.9 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The core CPI rose 1.8 percent annually in July and increased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



