

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 1,490 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number in nearly three months.



The total death toll in the country rose to 166027 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Thursday.



56,169 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 5197377.



Wednesday, Texas witnessed the state's biggest one-day increase in fatalities - 324. It is also the highest single-day total in any state outside the Northeast.



As Texas' total death toll rose to 9527, it became the U.S. state with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths behind New York, New Jersey and California.



However, other indicators such as new COVID cases and related hospitalizations are on the fall in Texas.



California also is experiencing decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the hard-hit regions as per Johns Hopkins' latest data.



New York (32797 deaths, 422703 infections), New Jersey (15885 deaths, 185938 infections), Michigan (6539 deaths, 98689 infections), Massachusetts (8751 deaths, 121707 infections), Louisiana (4356 deaths, 134304 infections), Illinois (7881 deaths, 199893 infections), Pennsylvania (7380 deaths, 125918 infections), California (10753 deaths, 591376 infections), Connecticut (4450 deaths, 50706 infections), Texas (9527 deaths, 523977 infections), Georgia (4456 deaths, 226153 infections), Virginia (2352 deaths, 102521 infections), Maryland (3612 deaths, 97384 infections), Florida (8765 deaths, 550901 infections), Indiana (3086 deaths, 76522 infections), Ohio (3734 deaths, 104248 infections), Colorado (1875 deaths, 51737 infections), Minnesota (1724 deaths, 62303 infections), Arizona (4347 deaths, 189443 infections) Washington (1724 deaths, 64702 infections), North Carolina (2290 deaths, 139739 infections), Mississippi (1989 deaths, 69374 infections), Tennessee (1289 deaths, 126393 infections), Alabama (1882 deaths and 104786 infections) South Carolina (2144 deaths, 102974 infections), Rhode Island (1018 deaths, 20129 infections) and Missouri (1354 deaths, 62956 infections).



Meanwhile, the number of U.S. states with casualties crossing 1000 has risen to 28.



