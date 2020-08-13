Jarvis Walker Responds to his Portrayal in the Netflix Series Last Chance U

Last Chance U is an American documentary web television series that offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of several collegiate athletes. The final season, Season 5, aired on July 28th, 2020, focusing in on junior college football at Laney College in Oakland, CA. One player that captured the hearts of viewers was Dior Walker-Scott, a wide receiver who experienced bouts of homelessness and who spent many nights sleeping in his car. Dior's father, Jarvis Walker, feels as though he was unfairly portrayed in the series. Mr. Walker wants to share the unconditional love he has for his son, showing another side of the story that Last Chance U failed to capture.

ANTIOCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August, 13, 2020 / Jarvis Walker, Dior Walker-Scott's father, wants to share his side of the story after his unfair portrayal in Season 5 of Last Chance U. As Jarvis Walker explains: "I am a father that loves his son and raised him the best I knew how. I never abused him, nor have I ever abandoned him. I want to protect my family from negativity and bullying, and share that we instilled the values of hard work, commitment, and family in Dior from a young age."

With claims of disciplines that may at times appear to have been extreme, and sabotaging Dior's senior year of high school football, Jarvis Walker feels like his portrayal as a villain is unjustified and misses major parts of the real story. As Jarvis explains: "Everyone knows how close Dior and I were and what we went through together. Dior was raised better than what the Netflix series portrayed. […] I love my son and I am always here for him." While Coach John Beam was shown in a favorable light, Jarvis Walker explains that his methods as a father were no different: "[Coach Beam] held kids accountable for their actions, key players were disciplined, which may have costed them wins, but no one says that he sabotaged the team or those kids."

Jarvis and his wife raised Dior Walker-Scott together in California up until just shy of his 18th birthday, and have Dior into sports since he was 5 years old, and they explain that they would plan family vacations around Dior's athletic schedule and have always done their best as a family to ensure that someone-if not everyone in the family-would be at Dior's events in LA, Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Scottsdale and the bay area so he would always feel supported. The Netflix series shared a story of a 19-year-old young man that was hurt by being sent away from the only family he knew, but as Jarvis Walker explains: "They don't go over the circumstances that led up to me putting him on that bus. I see now that was a mistake and I've apologized to my son for this, it was the hardest thing I've ever done to date. I felt I was losing my son to the streets and those around him leading him to make bad choices. He didn't have to sleep in a car, but no one asked why he choose that. He could have stayed with his grandma or he could have come back home if he was going to follow rules, or he could have lived with the same family friend that he stayed with the year before the cameras." Jarvis Walker taught his son that life is about choices and consequences. As he explained, his son always knew well in advance what the consequences would be if he lied, stole, or misbehaved.

As Jarvis Walker explains: "It is so sad that this story was portrayed this way because his story is a good one. He is a great student who happens to be a great athlete, that did not get a chance to go D1, and this show documented his last chance at getting film or hopes of a D1 scholarship". Jarvis Walker understands that as a man and as a father, he is not perfect: "I'm not the perfect dad, I've made many mistakes as a man and a parent, but I love my kids and I would never do anything to hurt or harm them." Jarvis Walker asks that viewers keep this in mind when they watch the series.

About Jarvis Walker

Jarvis Walker is a dedicated father and family man who is currently residing in Antioch, California. As a firm believer in hard work and dedication, Walker has spent his life instilling the same values in his son, Dior. Jarvis is hoping that audiences will take this into consideration when viewing the new season of Last Chance U.

Contact Information:

Jarvis Walker

jarvis.walker.personal@gmail.com

925-783-6999

SOURCE: Jarvis Walker

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601564/Jarvis-Walker-Responds-to-his-Portrayal-in-the-Netflix-Series-Last-Chance-U