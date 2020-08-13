Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals Launches Eight Different Strains of CBD & CBG Hemp Flower Products

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Hemp Naturals, Inc. has proudly announced our newest addition, CBD and CBG Hemp Flower, to our growing CBD product line. The Eight strains of CBD and CBG Hemp Flower will now be available for purchase through our website at www.BudPrime.com. Our selections include, Sour Diesel CBD Hemp Flower, Sour Candy CBD Hemp Flower, Green Gas CBD Hemp Flower, Umpqua CBD Hemp Flower, Cherry Abacus CBD Hemp Flower, Space Candy CBD Hemp Flower, Magic Jordan CBG Hemp Flower, Jet Fuel OG CBD Hemp Flower.

This is a very exciting time for CBD companies to begin exploring new ways to improve the lives of those in our communities at Hemp Naturals. We are experiencing the start of a new age in this country, when people's access to an improved quality of life is going to change dramatically through everyday products, and we are blessed and thrilled to help carry Florida into that future.

FDA DISCLAIMER:

This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Void Where Prohibited by Law.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Hempofnaturals@gmail.com

hempofnaturals.com

SOURCE: Hemp Naturals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601555/Hemp-Naturals-Launches-Eight-Different-Strains-of-CBD-CBG-Hemp-Flower-Products