Technavio has been monitoring the action camera market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- The popularity of social networking sites is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin International Inc., GoPro Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Sony Corp., TomTom NV, Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 12.25%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin International Inc., GoPro Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Sony Corp., TomTom NV, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Action Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Action Camera Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Ultra HD
- HD
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Action Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our action camera market report covers the following areas:
- Action Camera Market size
- Action Camera Market trends
- Action Camera Market analysis
This study identifies the increasing implementation of product bundling strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the action camera market growth during the next few years.
Action Camera Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the action camera market, including some of the vendors such as Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin International Inc., GoPro Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Sony Corp., TomTom NV, and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the action camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Action Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist action camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the action camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the action camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of action camera market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology placement
- Ultra HD Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HD Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Garmin International Inc.
- GoPro Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- PLR IP Holdings LLC
- Sony Corp.
- TomTom NV
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
