Persistent Systems recognized as a Top 15 Service Provider in 2020 ISG Index for 2nd consecutive quarter

- Leading industry advisory firm recognizes Persistent for growth in Global, Americas and Europe markets

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been recognized as Top 15 Service Provider for the second consecutive quarter by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Persistent was named to ISG's Booming 15 list (service providers with under US $1 billion in revenue) globally, as well as in the Americas and EMEA regions, as part of the second-quarter ISG Index. Persistent previously was named a Booming 15 leader globally and in the Americas in the first-quarter 2020 ISG Index.

"Customers around the world continue to turn to Persistent to transform them into modern digital enterprises. Even with difficult times such as these, we're excited to see the progress in our market leadership globally including the enhanced traction across Europe," said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & President, Persistent Systems. "Our boutique-at-scale approach combined with our extensive partner ecosystem has allowed us to extend our capabilities to emerging startups as well as established enterprises."

"The ISG Index has identified Persistent as a top services provider, for two consecutive quarters," said Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer, ISG. "This highlights the trust Persistent is building with its customers to extend their technologies and address a growing market opportunity."

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Its Contracts Knowledgebase is used to determine placements based on the annual value of commercial contracts awarded in the past 12 months. The ISG Index is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry.

This quarter, Persistent has been a chosen as a transformational partner for multiple large programs. This was in addition to the multi-year engagement valued over $50M spanning across 5 years, announced in May, for a leading US-based enterprise software company to set up a Global Technology Center (GTC).

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

