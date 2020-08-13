Scoop B Radio: Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson Cultivates His Deep Roots in Journalism

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / The endearing desire to impart truth to others, and in the process bring together different perspectives, can only be sustained by one's passion. So goes the story of Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, who grew up with the roots of journalism.

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson

Photo credit: Getty Images

Brandon grew up in both Northern New Jersey and New York City. From an early age, Brandon grew a keen interest in athletes and celebrities. Their family business contributed to Brandon's first steps into the industry. His involvement with renowned people started when he worked for his family's Athlete's Foot sneaker store located in Harlem, New York. It was in those moments when he interacted with NBA Hall of Famers' Dominique Wilkins and Hakeem Olajuwon. He was also introduced to jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie. These experiences significantly contributed to his keen enthusiasm for the world of journalism.

He started to work on what he loves most at the age of twelve. In 1997, he tried his hand at radio broadcasting. He was airing on AM radio's 1660 AAHS World Radio & later via 620 AM One-On-One Sports with the then-New Jersey Nets as the host of Nets Slammin Planet alongside Albert King, Evan Roberts, and Lynn Wilson. In addition to radio work with the Nets, he'd also conduct locker room interviews with players at the arena. During his childhood radio days, he learned what his capabilities were and what was going to make him happy in the long run; he also rubbed elbows with other notable journalists in the field who became household names like Fox Sports' Chris Broussard and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Stephen A. Smith.

Over the last ten years, he's made headway in television, most notably with CBS, NBC, CNN, FOX, and MSG Networks. He's also appeared on the popular video game NBA 2K and has worked as a writer for several magazines in print and online. Robinson has worked as a staff writer, managing editor, columnist, and senior columnist for Source Magazine, RESPECT Magazine, and Basketball Society Online.

In 2016, Brandon started his Podcast, Scoop B Radio. This project came to be on the grounds of his practice during his younger years and passion for media and sports. Part of his effort was in digitizing his childhood cassette interview tapes of prominent people like Dikembe Mutombo, BJ Armstrong, Scott Burrell, and Kendall Gill. Today, he streams more timely interviews with stars like Pete Sampras, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and many more. What sets Brandon and Scoop B Radio apart from other podcasts is his authentic touch.

He is devoting his time in disseminating knowledge while honing his skills. He has guests from a wide range of industries, most prominent among them are DJ Khaled, Susan Bennett (the person who voices Siri), and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. Brandon makes sure to follow the code of ethics of a journalist, which is reflected in his podcast. To do this, he incorporates "truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, fairness, and public accountability" into everything he is doing. Thus, Scoop B Radio is recognized in Forbes, New York Post, New York Daily News, Complex, and FOX News for its credibility. In 2019, Brandon's podcast reached the 2 million mark on the number of streams he gained.

The list of Brandon's engagements does not stop there. If he is not in front of the camera or the microphone, Brandon is quietly sitting in front of his computer as a senior writer, composing articles for Heavy.com.

At present, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the fields of sports and entertainment. Brandon continues to use his platform to spread information and inspiration.

To get more information about Brandon, visit his website. Get updated with details on his podcast at Scoop B Radio.

CONTACT:

Email: bookscoopb@gmail.com

Phone number: 917-727-8202

Website: ScoopBRadio.com

SOURCE: Scoop B Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601569/Brandon-Scoop-B-Robinson-Cultivates-His-Deep-Roots-in-Journalism